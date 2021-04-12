Menu
Queenslanders are being urged to continue to get tested, with just over 3700 tests conducted in the 24 hours to Monday. Picture: David Clark
Health

‘Superspreader’ party numbers grow

by Shae McDonald
12th Apr 2021 9:29 AM

A woman who attended a hen's party in Byron Bay has been added to Queensland's COVID-19 tally.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said serology revealed that the woman had been infected despite four previous tests returning negative results.

"It's most likely therefore that because they went to that party at Byron Bay, that's where they acquired the infection," Dr Young confirmed on Monday.

Dr Young said the woman posed no risk to anyone else in the community because she went straight into quarantine when her close contact tested positive.

"It just confirms there was a significant superspreader event at that party, which we suspected all along," she said.

Thirteen people connected to the person at the centre of the Byron Bay outbreak, which was linked to the Princess Alexandra Hospital cases that sent Greater Brisbane into a snap lockdown, have since tested positive to COVID-19.

"The vast majority of people attended the party," Dr Young said, adding others were housemates of attendees.

Additional restrictions remain in place across Greater Brisbane until Thursday.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said while things were looking good for those to be eased, there was no chance it would happen earlier.

Originally published as 'Superspreader' party numbers grow

