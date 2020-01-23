Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Somerset’s first 24-hour gym to finally open this month

        premium_icon Somerset’s first 24-hour gym to finally open this month

        News Find out when you can put your body through its paces at the new facility.

        TINDER: The cringiest, spiciest Lockyer profiles revealed

        premium_icon TINDER: The cringiest, spiciest Lockyer profiles revealed

        News Want to try out online dating but afraid of what you’ll find? Get a preview of what...

        98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        premium_icon 98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        Weather Multiple severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland.

        DAMAGING WINDS: Bureau issues severe storm warning

        DAMAGING WINDS: Bureau issues severe storm warning

        Weather Severe storms detected at 5.15pm