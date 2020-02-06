Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

Menu
Supercoach is just one of the benefits of being a subscriber.
6th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
One of the major advantages to being a subscriber with Gatton Star is that you get free access to our sister paper, The Courier-Mail, along with content from other News mastheads across Australia.    It's easy.

  • If you have previously activated your CourierMail+ entitlement, simply visit the CourierMail website and log in using the subscription email address and password you gave them on redeeming. 
  • If you have not previously activated your Courier-Mail+ entitlement, simply log into www.gattonstar.com.au, select My Profile, then My Rewards and then follow the links. Activate this, and you'll have the best of local, state, national and international news on your device. 

 

SIGN UP TO SUPERCOACH NOW FOR A CHANCE TO TO WIN $50K

  • While on The Courier-Mail, look for the SuperCoach button, or head over to https://www.couriermail.com.au/supercoach, log in and start the battle for bragging rights ahead of either the NRL or AFL seasons. 

 

  PLUS:    The Courier-Mail also has some wonderful puzzle options available via its site.


Another bonus in taking up your Courier-Mail subscription is the access it gives you to +Rewards.

You'll find that on the right-hand side of the menu bar at the very top of their home page. There are great holiday freebies and discounts on offer to you.   

