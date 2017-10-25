News

Super Hornet to grace Gatton skies

FLYING HIGH: A F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over Gatton this week.
FLYING HIGH: A F/A-18F Super Hornet will fly over Gatton this week. Contributed

GATTON residents could catch a glimpse of a Super Hornet flying over town during Australian Defence Force personnel's specialised training exercises this week.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft will fly at altitudes above 3000m (10,000ft) while a small number of personnel operate on the ground in and around Gatton from Monday through to Friday, October 27 from 10am-5pm.

Commander of Air Combat Group Air Commodore Michael Kitcher said developing skills in providing air support for ground-based personnel was an important part of Defence training.

"As part of the simulated training activity, ADF personnel will be dressed in civilian clothes and moving around the town playing specific roles which might involve driving vehicles, talking on hand held radios and personnel dropping to the ground to simulate strikes,” AIRCDRE Kitcher said.

"ADF personnel will not carry any weapons through this activity and there will be minimal disruption to local residents.

"All personnel will carry ID.”

AIRCDRE Kitcher said the Air Force was committed to ensuring every effort is made to minimise any inconvenience to residents living in these areas.

"The ongoing support of local communities is appreciated,” he said.

Topics:  australian defence force gatton lockyer valley super hornet training

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Callie Malmborg's a cut above rest

Callie Malmborg's a cut above rest

Faith Lutheran student wins Youth Champion in cutting competition.

BoM: Next storm system on its way to Gatton region

A storm brews over the Lockyer Valley. Photo Ali Kuchel / Gatton Star

Irregular weather on horizon as storm season hits state.

A changing of the guard for the Gatton Show Society

GET INVOLVED: The Gatton Show Society has several roles that need to be filled for the coming year.

The society will hold their AGM on Thursday, November 9.

Miguel Maestre cooks up a storm in the Lockyer Valley

IN GOOD HANDS: Kerri Beasley, Miguel Maestre and Angela Brown at Miguel's Cooking School event held at Faith Lutheran College, Plainland.

Miguel Maestre hosted a cooking event on Sunday for 23 people.

Local Partners