LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — JUNE 15: Jennifer Lopez (L) performs with a dancer during a stop of her It's My Party tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)
Music

Super Bowl performers confirmed

by Page Six
27th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

It's official.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The pop stars and the NFL have just confirmed the news via social media.

"This is happening. 02.02.20," JLo, 50, tweeted.

Shakira, 42, wrote, "Get ready 02.02.20."

Lopez later wrote that she and Shakira were "going to set the world on (fire emojis)".

Shakira added, "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!"

View this post on Instagram

👑👑 @jlo @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

A source tells Page Six that Pepsi and the NFL collaborated with Roc Nation to put the JLo-Shakira act together.

Earlier this month, Lopez addressed rumours she would be performing during the halftime show on Today.

"I don't know. I don't yet, we will see," Lopez explained. "It's something obviously that I would love to do. It would be an honour to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it."

For Australian fans, the NFL is available to stream on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

JLo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA
Last year, Lopez and now-fiance Alex Rodriguez celebrated their one-year anniversary together at the Super Bowl at a dinner with their kids.

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott performed at this year's Super Bowl show, while Justin Timberlake performed last year.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

And Shakira! What a duo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
gridiron jennifer lopez music shakira super bowl 2019 television

