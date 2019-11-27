Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kite surfing off Pt Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast.
Kite surfing off Pt Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast. Mark Furler

Buy Now
News

PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast kite surfers soar with the wind

Mark Furler
by
27th Nov 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUSTY winds blowing sand at your legs may not be the ideal conditions for a beach walk on the Sunshine Coast but they are a kite surfer's delight.

Kite surfers lined up along Pt Cartwright to Kawana yesterday afternoon, making the most of the strong north-north east winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded wind gusts of up to 48km/h at the Sunshine Coast Airport  on Tuesday afternoon.
General wind speeds ranged from 7km/h to 37 in the afternoon or 20 knots in sailing terms.

At Pt Cartwright near Kawana, surfers were also making the most of the messy waves which also proved a good challenge for lifesavers doing training.

Even the biggest of sea eagles struggled to hover in one place looking for a feed above the rocks while the crashing whitewater made for some great photo opportunities.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
kite surfing pt cartwright sunshine coast surfing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        News The fire ant eradication program is calling for industry support to ensure the ants remain gone for good in the Somerset region.

        Athletics club celebrates head coach’s lasting legacy

        Athletics club celebrates head coach’s lasting legacy

        News The Lockyer District Athletics Club held a surprise 80th birthday party for their...

        Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        premium_icon Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        News The strange reason behind his middle-of-the-night crime