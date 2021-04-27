Sunshine Coast bid for $120m Brisbane oceanarium

Four prominent Sunshine Coast businessmen are behind a bold push for a world-leading oceanarium in Brisbane. Clockwise from top left is Mal Pratt, Shane O'Brien, Laurie Murphy and John Langmead, alongside an artist's impression of the proposed Brisbane Oceanarium.

A quarter of prominent Sunshine Coast businessmen are behind a bold bid to bring the Great Barrier Reef to the city.

Developer Mal Pratt, Vantage Homes supremo Shane O'Brien, energy executive Laurie Murphy and Advanced Aquarium Technologies founder John Langmead have teamed up to try and deliver the Brisbane Oceanarium.

The proposal, understood to be worth north of $120 million, is for a world-leading oceanarium at a yet to be disclosed location in Brisbane.

The four men that make up the Pacific Oceanariums team share a love of the water and have formed with the goal to roll out public aquarium attractions in a bid to increase awareness and education of the ocean.

A fly-through video published in late-2020 gave a glimpse of the scale of the Brisbane proposal.

An underwater escalator, one of just three in the world, is among the features which also included a 'Great Barrier Reef swim', a 6m x 9m, three-level 'central cylinder' tank and a main tank with a 20m-long, three-level high viewing arena with over 500 species of marine life.

Screenshots of the proposed Brisbane Oceanarium taken from the fly-through video on social media published in late-2020. A still shot of the main tank viewing area.

A fleet of marine rescue boats was also included in the promotional video, while the venue was also touted to host a dive club as well as corporate events, birthdays and weddings.

An underwater tunnel with 270-degree views of the main tank was also highlighted in the video.

Freshwater displays and a crocodile arena with the 'cage of death' and chance to go underwater in the crocodile enclosure were all part of the proposal, as well as a restaurant open to the public with views of the Great Barrier Reef swim and Brisbane River.

Screenshots of the proposed Brisbane Oceanarium taken from the fly-through video on social media published in late-2020.

The video cited inspiration for the design from the Brisbane River and Bretts Wharf.

The firm was tight-lipped about the proposal.

It was understood there were other interstate and international destinations being considered for the project.

The quarter was believed to have been working on the plan for about 18 months.