Sunrise star to host big annual awards

FAMILIAR FACE: Edwina Bartholomew will host the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

FAMILIAR FACE: Edwina Bartholomew will host the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. Contributed

SHE greets Australia every morning with a smile and Lockyer Valley Regional Council is proud to announce Edwina Bartholomew as the MC for this year's Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

A talented reporter and presenter on Australia's leading breakfast show Sunrise, Edwina has more than a decade of experience in television and radio news under her belt.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said council was delighted to welcome one the country's most recognised faces to help showcase the accomplishments of Lockyer Valley businesses.

"Edwina's bright and bubbly personality will surely benefit this year's celebration of local businesses, trainees, apprentices, supervisors/managers and employees,” Cr Milligan said.

From interviewing international celebrities like Chris Hemsworth to abseiling off a 33-storey building live on air, she will have no shortage of stories to share during the awards.

"Her passion for connecting with people from all walks of life and the articulate way she speaks are a testament to Edwina's years of journalistic experience,” Cr Milligan said.

The awards gala dinner will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday, October 20 as a way to showcase the incredible depth of talent within the region.

Tickets are $110 a person and available from Thursday by calling council's Regional Development Team on 5466 3505.

For more information about the event, visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov. au or phone 1300 005 872.