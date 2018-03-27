Menu
Sunny skylines expected for Easter festivities

Rough surf didn't and cloudy skies stop some from hitting the water off Maroochydore and Alexandra Headland. John McCutcheon

CHOCOLATE and eggs are not the only sure thing for the Sunshine Coast, heading into Easter.

The weather outlook will bring a smile to those hoping for nice beach-going conditions to celebrate the season.

Despite Cyclone Nora hanging around the northern tip of the state, creating havoc, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting conditions to be largely unaffected here.

The formation of Tropical Cyclone Nora in the Gulf of Carpentaria will likely cross into the North Coral Sea today.

The bureau has since downgraded TC Nora to a category 2 cyclone.

It will be a pleasant change from the weeks of patchy rainfall which continued over the weekend.

"There is a slight chance of a shower for the start of the Easter break and inland is even better," a BOM spokesperson said.

"The conditions don't look particularly bad.

"There should be white fluffy clouds with the odd shower possible.

"The temperatures will be in the high 20s, pushing 30 inland."

Today and tomorrow have a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, particularly for the hinterland regions.

By lunchtime, the thunderstorm likelihood will increase by 50 per cent.

For the week ahead up to Thursday, only a medium chance of showers remains with temperatures to stay around the 28-degree mark.

- Matty Holdsworth

Topics:  bureau of meteorology easter weather werather forecast

