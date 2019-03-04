Sunday morning clean up removes 20 wheelie bins of rubbish

TOP JOB: Withcott Scouts Cubs group took part in the 2019 Clean Up Australia Day event at Withcott. The event cleared more than 20 wheelie bins worth of rubbish off the regions roads.

TOP JOB: Withcott Scouts Cubs group took part in the 2019 Clean Up Australia Day event at Withcott. The event cleared more than 20 wheelie bins worth of rubbish off the regions roads. Contributed

IT was a terrific turn out for Clean Up Australia Day in Withcott - with members of the community both young and old lending a hand.

More than 30 volunteers, including the Withcott Cub Scouts and Withcott Rural Fire Brigade members, gave up their Sunday morning to help clean up their idyllic region.

Clean Up Australia Day Withcott site supervisor Janice Holstein said the group collected about 20 wheelie bins worth of rubbish on the day as well as several tyres.

The groups cleaned a section of the Toowoomba Range, the Warrego Highway from Blanchview Road turnoff to the Murphys Creek turnoff and also along Blanchview Road to the Spa Water Road turn off.

Ms Holstein said a lot of the rubbish the group was collecting wasn't just food wrappers and cans.

"It's not just people throwing stuff out their window,” Ms Holstein said.

"There's also a significant amount of rubbish on the Toowoomba range that is obviously stuff that has come off the back of trucks or utes.

"I think it highlights the fact people need to secure their loads properly.”

She said the amount of rubbish was similar to last year's clean up day, although she had noticed a slight reduction in the amount of drink bottles and cans.

"But it's no worse - which is a good thing,” she said.

A disappointing find of the morning was that of a dumped syringe.

Ms Holstein also issued a big thank you to Roadtek traffic management who closed down the left hand lane of the Toowoomba Range while the groups worked to clean up the roadside.

She also made special mention of Gatton Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Roland Browne who was also on site to keep the cleaners safe, and the Withcott Hotel who again provided the volunteers with a free Sausage sizzle at the end of the morning.