Sun shines on 2017 Gatton Show

Lachlan Mcivor
| 25th Jul 2017 1:56 PM
SHINING BRIGHT: 2017 Rural Ambassador Michael Wellington and 2017 Miss Show Girl Jazzmin Donald with Gatton Show Society president Keith Edwards.
SHINING BRIGHT: 2017 Rural Ambassador Michael Wellington and 2017 Miss Show Girl Jazzmin Donald with Gatton Show Society president Keith Edwards.

AFTER dreadful weather put a dampener on celebrations for the 100th Gatton Show last year, the sun was certainly shining on the 2017 edition of the show.

Crowds flocked to the showgrounds on Saturday to check out the rides, showbags and classic show favourites, as well as the many sections of the show that showcased the very best the Lockyer Valley has to offer.

Gatton Show Society president Keith Edwards officially opened the show on Saturday alongside Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan and Pat Salter of the Lockyer Valley Growers Association.

He was overwhelmed by the support shown by the community and said he was proud to play his part in putting on a highly successful 101st show.

"The entire weekend was just fantastic... it was a great, great show,” Mr Edwards said.

"The Dairy Showcase had its largest number of entries, we had the most amount of outdoor exhibitors we've ever had and we had unbelievable numbers through the gate.

"I went up through sideshow alley and it was full, all the kids on the rides and every second bloke had a Dagwood Dog... it's all about showcasing our Lockyer and I think we did a great job of that.”

Mr Edwards was especially happy with the Saturday night program.

"It was such a big event we probably could have started it an hour early, it was nothing short of unbelievable... the crowd on Saturday night was huge,” he said.

But he wanted to emphasise that the fun had at the show was a culmination of the hard work and sacrifice of a large number of volunteers.

"This is the largest community event in Gatton and it's put on by unpaid, loyal and dedicated volunteers,” he said.

"I'd like to thank each and every one.

"I can't say enough for the hard-working volunteers and I really want to thank all our sponsors, our supporters and most of all the patrons that supported us.”

Jazzmin Donald was named as 2017 Miss Show Girl, while Michael Wellington was selected as 2017 Rural Ambassador.

"I decided to enter because I wanted to get more involved in the community as I'm quite new to the area,” Ms Donald said.

Mr Wellington has studied a degree in agricultural science at the UQ Gatton campus over the past four years and was looking forward to representing that section of the community.

Gatton Star

Topics:  2017 country show gatton show gatton show society lockyer valley

