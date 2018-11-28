Menu
Summerholm fire extinguished, quickly

Ali Kuchel
by
28th Nov 2018 2:43 PM

SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Services appliances have completed extinguishing a vegetation fire at Summerholm this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Long Gully Road address at 1.42 pm when a 60x30 metre area caught fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and have carried out dampening exercises to completely extinguish the fire.

Presently there are more than 90 fires burning in Queensland, eight of which are causing serious concerns for emergency services and residents.

Due to today's weather conditions, a total fire ban is in place for south east Queensland.

At 1pm today, the Gatton station, through the Bureau of Meteorology, recorded westerly wind speeds of 48km/h with gusts up to 76km/h.

Gatton Star

