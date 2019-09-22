Menu
Somerset pools are set to reopen this weekend
Somerset pools are set to reopen this weekend
News

Summer starts with opening of Somerset pools

Nathan Greaves
by
22nd Sep 2019 6:23 AM

Start these spring school holidays in style with a refreshing dip at a local pool.

The swimming pools in the Somerset Regional Council area are set to open their doors for the spring and summer seasons.

Lowood Swimming Pool, Kilcoy Aquatic Centre and Toogoolawah Swimming Pool will all reopen this Saturday, 21 September.

The Esk Swimming Pool is due to reopen in early October, with a date to be confirmed in coming days.

For more information on Somerset sports facilities, visit somerset.qld.gov.au/our-services/sporting-facilities.

