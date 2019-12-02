A SUMMER of discovery awaits at Somerset Libraries these school holidays.

Branches at Esk, Lowood, Toogoolawah and Kilcoy will once again be supporting the Summer Reading Club, from Sunday, Decemberq.

Literacy lovers can enjoy awesome activities and reading rewards during the annual 40-day challenge, which this year has the theme of A Roomful of Stories

There will be plenty spectacular stories to explore, and prizes up for grabs.

“Our libraries are encouraging children, young people and families to engage with stories and the language in which they are told as part of the popular Summer Reading Club,” Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann

“This is the perfect time of year to kick back and relax with a book, whether it’s at one of our libraries, at home or on holidays. It’s all about recreational reading.”

The program will be open to preschool, primary school and high school students.

“Our expanding e-book collection means thousands of titles are available around the clock and in any location, giving Somerset Libraries members great access to A Roomful of Stories.”

For more information on Summer Reading Club visit summerreadingclub.org.au/, and follow Somerset Libraries at facebook.com/SomersetLibraries/.