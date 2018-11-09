Summer 6s competition takes Laidley by storm

THE BEAUTIFUL GAME: Laidley Soccer Club's Summer 6s social competition has proved extremely popular, with 160 players taking to the fields on Monday nights.

FOOTBALL: Laidley Recreation Reserve has become a hive of activity on Monday nights, as Laidley Soccer Club kicked off its Summer 6s program earlier this month.

The six-a-side social competition is now in its fourth year and club president Michael Blackwood said the turnout had been fantastic.

"Numbers are up which is great - it's the biggest year we've had since we started it,” Blackwood said.

"It's become our biggest fundraiser for the season.”

160 players have signed up across the age groups, make the Summer 6s program bigger than the club's regular season.

Blackwood puts this down to the casual nature of the competition.

"It's a lot more fun and relaxed than the regular season,” he said.

"Your regular season is very serious and very long, where as this allows myself and some of the older guys to get out and have a kick around, and it's just there for fun.

"Same with some of the 8, 9 and 10-year-olds that have never played - it lets them have a bit of a try and see if they like it.”

For the first time, official referees have come on board for the Open competition, and Blackwood said this has added another depth to the series.

"We've got a lot of players that play in the premier league for the regular season, so it gives them a bit more of proper competition to it rather than just a kick around,” he said.

"It keeps them included and fit in the off-season.”

Halfway through the season and competition is starting to heat up, with the top ranked teams Outkasts and Summin FC neck and neck on the table.

In the younger grades, the inclusion of under-5s for the first time has also proven extremely popular.

"It's really opened doors to them to have a kick around and a bit of a go,” he said.

Blackwood said the success of the program showed the club was on the right track with the event and said he hoped next years would be even bigger and better.

"This year has shown that it's hanging around,” he said.

"We've got the regular teams back and the regular players coming back each year for it.”