Suitcase of cocaine allegedly found at Bangalow property

A Northern Rivers man is facing numerous charges, including an allegation of taking part in the supply of a commercial amount of cocaine.

A man facing a serious cocaine supply charge has been remanded in custody after asking for bail to attend rehab.

Jared Nicholas Bale, 45, was arrested on October 28 last year and charged with numerous drug supply and possession offences.

The most serious of those is a charge of knowingly taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of cocaine.

Police will allege they found a suitcase containing about 325g of the drug in a shed which Mr Bale had access to.

His other charges relate to the possession and supply of various drugs.

Defence solicitor John Weller applied for his client to be released on bail to attend rehabilitation when the case went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

He told the court his client would plead not guilty to the most serious charge.

Mr Weller told the court the brief of evidence that has been filed so far indicates the alleged drug-related activity was conducted in an unlocked "small shed area" at the Bangalow property.

He said material in the brief indicated his client was seen at the shed three days before his arrest, but that a woman was also seen coming and going from the site.

He told the court there was so far no forensic evidence linking his client to the suitcase.

The court heard his client had been accepted into the Odyssey House rehabilitation centre.

"They're of the view he's someone who's spiralling into quite a deep addiction," Mr Weller said.

"He was using an array of drugs.

"He has a strong need for rehabilitation."

Magistrate Karen Stafford acknowledged Odyssey House was a "very long-established and very highly respected" centre, but she was not satisfied the accused should be released from Clarence Correctional Centre.

She accepted Mr Weller's argument as to the lack of DNA or fingerprint evidence relating to the suitcase, but said on the information before her thus far, there was a strong prosecution case.

"In my view this is a strong case of commercial supply," she said.

Ms Stafford refused bail and adjourned the case to March 8.

The accused sighed a moment before the audio visual link was cut.