Menu
Login
Offbeat

How to score a free sub at Subway

by Rhian Deutrom
1st Aug 2019 12:00 PM

 

Forgot your lunch? Or just don't want to eat the sad salad you brought in? No sweat, Subway's got you covered.

The sandwich chain is handing out free meals - including a six-inch sub or wrap, as well as a drink - to lucky Aussies from today.

But you'll have to be quick to get your hands on your free grub, as the offer is only available to a maximum of 100,000 people.

The offer kicked off this morning, so get in quick!
The offer kicked off this morning, so get in quick!

The sweet lunch deal comes as Subway launches its new app and "Subcard" loyalty program.

To pick up your free meal, download the app, register yourself as Subway loyalty royalty and show your local sandwich artist.

You can pick up your Subcard at the restaurant, and the free meal offer can be redeemed up to a week after you register.

Subway is handing out 100,000 free meals today
Subway is handing out 100,000 free meals today

Subway Australia brand manager Raquel Hine said the company was shouting lunch for 100,000 Aussies to celebrate making people's lives easier.

"With the Subway app, you can pre-order your favourite subs from the comfort of your couch or between emails at your office desk," she said.

"Our new app is about Aussies having more options to order their favourite subs, salads, wraps, cookies and drinks."

Happy Wednesday!

Continue the conversation @Rhi_lani or email rhian.deutrom@news.com.au

Register as a loyalty royalty member.
Register as a loyalty royalty member.

More Stories

app business editors picks franchise free stuff giveaway launch subway

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Report of vegetation fire a false alarm

    UPDATE: Report of vegetation fire a false alarm

    News Crews responded to a report of a fire in the Ringwood area just before 12pm

    New lease on life for libraries

    New lease on life for libraries

    News Less people have been visiting Somerset libraries lately

    OPINION: Questions remain, but prison will be a boost

    OPINION: Questions remain, but prison will be a boost

    Opinion The project will be an economic boon for the region

    Council committed to equine industry improvements

    Council committed to equine industry improvements

    News The equine industry is a big tourism draw for the Somerset area