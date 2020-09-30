Suburbia rocked by ‘horrendous’ sex attack on walker

A woman has reportedly been raped in a Cranbrook park early this morning. Picture: Evan Morgan

A woman has reportedly been raped in a Cranbrook park early this morning. Picture: Evan Morgan

UPDATE

A TERRIFIED woman is recovering in hospital after she was attacked, dragged into bushes and raped while on her morning walk.

The 66-year-old woman frantically called triple-0 about 6am this morning after her attacker fled on foot from parkland at the end of Victor St in Cranbrook, leaving her bloodied and traumatised.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said the woman was walking in the park alone near the Ross River when a "large man" attacked her from behind.

Police arrived on scene within minutes to find the "shaken" and "upset" woman sitting on the grass with serious injuries to her face.

"This is a horrendous thing to happen to anyone … she's been provided the best possible care," he said.

There was nobody around at the time, and the woman could not provide a detailed description of her attacker, so police were relying on the public's help.

Police had set up a large crime scene in the area, with about eight officers and multiple detectives scouring the riverbank and park area this morning.

Multiple detectives were on scene to look for evidence that could lead them to the attacker.

"We have rolled out a full response to this … we are looking for any evidence in relation to this man."

"This is a pretty popular area at this time of the morning for walkers and exercising, there would have been many people here this morning, along with residents along this area.

"I am confident that someone may have seen something or someone suspicious … we need every piece of information."

Cranbrook resident, Robyn Murray, lived near the scene of the attack, but said she heard nothing.

"I went to take my dog for a walk about 7am and was stopped by police," she said.

"Nothing like this has ever happened since I moved in here in 1984."

Mrs Murray said the incident had rocked their sleepy neighbourhood, with many neighbours questioning whether they were safe on their morning walks along the river.

"It's a horrible thing to happen," she said.

"My husband always says I need to be safe while walking in the evenings … this makes me even more uneasy."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Originally published as Suburbia rocked by 'horrendous' sex attack on walker