Emergency services are evacuating part of the Gold Coast suburb of Ormeau after an orange gas cloud formed above an industrial estate.
Suburb evacuated after ‘orange gas cloud’ forms

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Feb 2021 7:55 AM
Firefighters are evacuating parts of a Gold Coast suburb after an orange gas cloud formed above a Gold Coast industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to an orange gas cloud on Lahrs Rd, near the Real Pet Food Company, at Ormeau at 6.21am Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said about 1500L of a chemical called 'MP1000' in a tanker reacted with water to create an orange gas cloud.

Evacuation zones have been established and QFES have set up an emergency services staging zone about 200m away from the incident.

Emergency services are in the process of closing Lahrs Rd, with traffic being let out but incoming traffic blocked.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses from the chemical leak, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Paramedics are on standby at the staging zone

 

