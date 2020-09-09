Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Subdivision of land at Fernvale.
Subdivision of land at Fernvale.
News

Subdividing development approved, despite councillor concerns

Ali Kuchel
9th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SIX new housing blocks have been approved for development, despite one councillor expressing disappointment in the project.

Somerset Regional councillors today approved a subdivision on Banks Creek Road, at Fernvale, which involves three large blocks splitting in half.

From there, each half will be subdivided again, allowing for six new homes at the estate.

The original blocks, range in size from 1.08ha, 0.38ha and 1.04ha, and the six new blocks will be a maximum of 5434m2.

The new project sparked concern from one councillor.

“I don’t like this development at all, never have and never will,” councillor Bob Whalley said.

Subdivision of land at Fernvale.
Subdivision of land at Fernvale.

“Unfortunately, it got to this stage. But what I don’t like at this point is people have been buying those back blocks thinking there’s only going to be one house in front of them.”

Cr Whalley said the development would always “have issues”.

“Now they’re splitting the blocks in two.

“From my perspective, I don’t like it at all, but I understand it fits into the planning scheme.”

The proposed lots comply with the minimum lot sizes and frontage width for park residential allotments, director of planning and development Luke Hannah said.

“It does meet the minimum lot sizes for development,” he reassured councillor Whalley.

fernvale development somerset council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

        Premium Content Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

        News The RSPCA found the dog limping and X-rays showed a bullet lodged in his elbow

        Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Premium Content Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Community From writers across Australia, a Toogoolawah local has landed her piece in a...

        One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        Premium Content One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        News A patient suffered head injuries after she was involved in a single-vehicle...