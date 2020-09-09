Subdividing development approved, despite councillor concerns

SIX new housing blocks have been approved for development, despite one councillor expressing disappointment in the project.

Somerset Regional councillors today approved a subdivision on Banks Creek Road, at Fernvale, which involves three large blocks splitting in half.

From there, each half will be subdivided again, allowing for six new homes at the estate.

The original blocks, range in size from 1.08ha, 0.38ha and 1.04ha, and the six new blocks will be a maximum of 5434m2.

The new project sparked concern from one councillor.

“I don’t like this development at all, never have and never will,” councillor Bob Whalley said.

Subdivision of land at Fernvale.

“Unfortunately, it got to this stage. But what I don’t like at this point is people have been buying those back blocks thinking there’s only going to be one house in front of them.”

Cr Whalley said the development would always “have issues”.

“Now they’re splitting the blocks in two.

“From my perspective, I don’t like it at all, but I understand it fits into the planning scheme.”

The proposed lots comply with the minimum lot sizes and frontage width for park residential allotments, director of planning and development Luke Hannah said.

“It does meet the minimum lot sizes for development,” he reassured councillor Whalley.