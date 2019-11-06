Stylish smartwatch lasts weeks without charging

You can easily change your watch band with the Steel Sport HR watch.

FINALLY, a watch you don't have to take off every day to charge.

I've been wearing it for more than three weeks and it's still got more than 20% battery remaining.



It's called Steel HR Sport from Withings and looking at it you would hardly know it's a smartwatch. It looks like a stylish fashion statement rather than something high tech - apart from a little black display circle at the top.



The display is off but when you press the one button on the watch, it will show you the date, time, your heart rate, the number of steps you have taken that day, the distance you have travelled, calories you have burnt, any alarm you may set and your remaining battery charge.

Steel HR Sport, from the the French health consumer electronics firm, and is smart enough to track 30 different types of sports activities including running and swimming. It also has GPS capability via your phone.

What I like about it is it doesn't get 'in your face' with notifications but quietly goes about recording your every move and when you reach your goal for the day it celebrates that with a little vibration and display announcement.

Steel Sport HR has a very basic notifications window but you can still get your text messages.



It also lets you know when your phone is ringing or when you have a text message.



One of the big downsides to the Withings Steel HR watch is the display just doesn't cut it in full sun while walking along the beach.

However, in the surf, a big plus is the watch is waterproof to 50 metres.

At night, it can also track your sleep.

The Withings Body Plus scale tells you far more than just your weight.

We've also been putting its latest Body + scale which not only tracks your weight loss (and gain) but also records body fat, water weight, the weight of your muscles and bones.



Both the watch and the scales connect with a very user-friendly Health Mate app that not only provides detailed reports on your progress but also some great advice including motivational blogs to keep you going.



The scale, which can track up to eight people, syncs up with via wi-fi or Bluetooth to your watch and phone.

According to the Health Mate app, simply stepping on your scales regularly can be the best way to lose weight.

Withings users who stepped on their scale an average of six days a week lost about 0.8% of their body weight over the year. Those who weighed themselves fewer than three times a week didn't lose anything.

The app also chipped in some fun advice at Halloween - estimating how many steps you would need to take to outrun a zombie chasing you throughout the day. For the record, it's about 7145 steps if the zombie is travelling at 0.6 miles per hour for five hours!

The combination of the watch and the scale works as an effective motivator, particularly if you are trying to shed some kilos.

It's definitely one of the better looking smart watches around.



In the Health Mate app, there's some particularly useful advice. For example in sleep, it records how long you slept, a breakdown of your night into deep and light sleep, and also interruptions. Your heart rate throughout your sleep is also recorded.

The watch tracks your active minutes for the day, number of steps, distance travelled and calories burnt during exercise.

The Steel HR Sport can be bought for as little as $270 online. The Body + scale is under $180.