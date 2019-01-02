Stylish home of the books could house a new trophy

A COLOURFUL interior and sleek design could get Laidley Library across the line at the 2019 Library and Information Association Library Design Awards.

Presented every two years, the awards highlight the achievements of some of Australia's leading architects, designers and library leaders.

The Laidley Library was nominated for the prestigious award after being upgraded two years ago.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Arts and Culture Portfolio councillor Michael Hagan said the Laidley Library was a state-of-the-art facility.

"The new library provides a safe, unique facility designed for residents to be able to interact with a range of activities in a fun environment,” Cr Hagan said.

"The relocation of the Laidley Library to a modern purpose-built facility was a primary focus of council.

"We managed to convert an existing building into a modern facility that will be a pillar of the Laidley community for generations to come.”

The names of the winning libraries are set to be announced in the coming weeks.