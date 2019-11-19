Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man’s rash behaviour with a 20 cent coin has cost him dearly.
A man’s rash behaviour with a 20 cent coin has cost him dearly.
News

‘Stupid’ lover’s rage turns 20 cents into $1260

by Marcel Baum
19th Nov 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VANDALISM committed with a 20 cent piece has cost an "enraged" boyfriend dearly.

Edward Ashley Millar, 22, pleaded guilty to wilful damage when he appeared at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 14.

The court heard Millar was observed on dashcam footage dragging a 20 cent piece across the side of his partner's ex-boyfriend's Toyota HiLux utility in North Lakes on October 26.

Millar's defence solicitor Chris Main said his client, who worked in fencing and required a blue card for his work at schools, had damaged the vehicle after his partner became upset following a dispute with her former boyfriend.

"His partner was upset that the complainant was still hanging around the residence," Mr Main said.

"My client was enraged that his partner was so upset and made the foolish decision to drag a 20 cent piece against the side of the vehicle.

"He accepts that he should pay restitution."

Magistrate Trevor Morgan acknowledged Millar's lack of like offending but admonished his behaviour.

"I hope you kept the 20 cent coin because it is now worth $1260; it was a remarkably stupid thing to do," Mr Morgan said.

Millar was fined $500 and ordered to pay $760 in restitution.

No convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
crime vandalism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man forces elderly woman to be getaway driver

        premium_icon Man forces elderly woman to be getaway driver

        Crime A 76-year-old woman has allegedly been forced to be a driver in a daring getaway, after a man escaped from police custody west of Brisbane.

        Inspection results prove council is barking up right tree

        premium_icon Inspection results prove council is barking up right tree

        News A controversial dog inspection program found more than double the amount of...

        Cars, colour, and couples at Laidley High School Formal

        premium_icon Cars, colour, and couples at Laidley High School Formal

        News Graduating students from Laidley High School made their way to the Laidley Cultural...

        Students frock up for Lowood High School Formal

        premium_icon Students frock up for Lowood High School Formal

        News Graduating students from Lowood High School walked the red carpet last week for...