A TOWNSVILLE police officer has unleashed on the LNP's curfew and refuge policy, saying police don't have time to be a taxi for children.

The police source says the policy, which would see police be allowed to pick up wandering children and take them to a refuge, would not be enforceable and is "fraught with danger".

Deb Frecklington announced the policy on Wednesday, proposing that children under 14 years old would not be allowed to wander the streets past 8pm, and teenagers between 15 and 17 years old would be forced home before 10pm.

Ms Frecklington said if elected, police could pick the children up and take them to a refuge. She said police would use "common sense" on who to target.

The police source blasted the idea as "stupid" idea and said it would leave police tied up, unable to attend other jobs, and they would spend all night "driving in circles" picking up the same kids, one at a time.

"What power do they have to put them in a refuge … they have no power to keep them in care houses as it is," they said.

"The kids will leave and we will have to pick them up and take them back.

"You cannot enforce curfews … it's stupid."

The police source said the policy could put both police and the children in danger if a child refused to be picked up and ran away, forcing police to pursue, and potentially putting them both at risk.

Under the plan, parents will also be fined $250 if their child is found on the streets, with Ms Frecklington saying the onus needed to be on the parents.

"The LNP Government will not sit back and shrug its shoulder when faced with a crime wave," Ms Frecklington said.

"We will take decisive action to cut crime and make communities safe again."

Originally published as 'Stupid': Cops take aim at LNP's curfew policy