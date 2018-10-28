Horror moment stunt car ploughs into crowd

A car has ended up in the crowd at Mount Gravatt Showgrounds. Picture: Supplied

A car has ended up in the crowd at Mount Gravatt Showgrounds. Picture: Supplied

QUEENSLAND's monster truck community has lashed out after a stunt car lost control and slammed into a crowd of people at a show in Brisbane on Saturday night.

A mum and her two young daughters were left with leg injuries when the car rolled through the metal barrier hundreds of people had been standing behind.

Trucks had been roaring around the stunt track at Mt Gravatt Showgrounds for less than 30 minutes when the car breached the barrier.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the Ultimate Monster Show around 6.30pm to initial reports of seven people injured.

Upon arrival they found the two young girls and their mother.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the vehicle had "somehow lost control and ran into spectators".

The matter is now being investigated by Workplace, Health and Safety.

Less than an hour after the accident, the show continued as planned with police photographing the scene while monster trucks, cars and motorbikes performed stunts nearby.

The stunt car was towed away. Picture: Sarah Marshall

Dozens of people are calling for refunds from the organising company Ultimate Monster Action.

Competing company Monster Truck Promotions slammed the way the Mt Gravatt event was organised including having no paramedics on standby.

"We understand that everyone would be very upset and angry as are we. This degrades and slowly attacks all of us companies that do ahead by public safety and the rules," the company wrote on social media.

Spectators described the show as a "total rip off" claiming the biggest draw card, the monster trucks, drove around for less than 20 minutes.

"I was there with my three grandchildren and daughter who had to leave just after the accident as they were so distraught," Cheryl Truman wrote on social media.

"We were only a little way away from were it happened. Thank god for the men and women who helped pull the car and fence from on top of the family. This was so terrifying for onlookers I could only imagine what the family are going through. God bless you all who helped."

The family were tended to by paramedics before being taken to a Brisbane hospital.

Ultimate Monster Action ran a similar event in Cairns in May however video footage from the event showed spectators sitting behind concrete barriers.

The Mt Gravatt event was slammed for failing to protect spectators with a concrete wall, opting to use thin, metal barriers instead.

Downunder Monsters, another monster truck company, also distanced itself from the incident.

Ultimate Monster Action has been contacted for comment.