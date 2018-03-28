Menu
Login
News

Stunning rates bungle: Judge tells council to pay up

Parliament quashed any hopes for big rates refunds, passing a law last week over the so-called
Parliament quashed any hopes for big rates refunds, passing a law last week over the so-called "fake fees”. Valerie Horton
John Weekes
by

AFTER a landmark decision on a major rates bungle, a local council has been ordered to pay court costs.

In November, Justice David Jackson found Fraser Coast Regional Council issued invalid rate notices for three years.

The council and Linville Holdings had been in court over unpaid rates.

The judgment in November was reported to have possible implications for other councils and ratepayers.

But the Queensland Government introduced a bill into Parliament and last week overturned the "improperly" levied rates and charges.

However, in a judgment delivered on Tuesday, Justice Jackson ordered the council to pay Linville's costs.

Linville was the company of former Tiaro mayor Linda Harris.

In January, Fraser Coast Regional Council appealed against the embarrassing ruling. -NewsRegional

Topics:  brisbane court councils fraser coast regional council judge david jackson levy linville holdings local government queensland government rates tiaro

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Don't be foolish on April 1

Don't be foolish on April 1

New laws about smoke alarms came into affect last year, have you checked your house complies?

'Mrs Netball' is all about family

CLOSE BOND: Norma Armstrong-Ravula with her family (from left) Steve, Isaiah, Moses and Helena.

Norma Armstrong-Ravula chats about life and her love of sport.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience for Kilcoy

CELEBRATION TIME: Batonbearer Sage Volschenk with friends from her school during the Queens Baton Relay in Kingaroy yesterday

Crowds flock to see Queen's Baton

Gatton Hawks leave comeback too late in season opener

HOLD ON: Gatton lost 26-20 to Wattles in their opening game of the season on Saturday night at Clifton.

The Hawks were defeated 26-20 by Wattles.

Local Partners