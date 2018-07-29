‘Most beautiful child’ goes viral

COULD this five-year-old Nigerian girl be the next Thylane Blondeau?

Little Jare has been dubbed "an angel", "absolutely stunning" and "doll-like" on Instagram, where she's already racked up thousands of fans.

Last week wedding photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa, who is based in Lagos, Nigeria, posted a series of striking snaps of the little girl to her page as part of her latest project, reports The Sun.

The pictures received tens of thousands of likes, with hundreds of comments on Jare's incredible natural beauty.

Stunning five-year-old model Jare (pictured) from Nigeria. Picture: BMB Studio

One Instagram user remarked: "She is a gorgeous little girl!" while another wrote: "She is too beautiful for this world. OMG."

The photo received similar attention to the picture of then-six-year-old French model Thylane Blondeau, who became the youngest model to star in French Vogue when she was 10.

According to Bamuyiwa, while Jare isn't a professional model, she and her two sisters, Jomi, seven, and Jobs, 10, all have striking features and strong characters and regularly pose for photos.

She told Yahoo Lifestyle that she inspired their mum to launch an Instagram page for her daughters, which she called The J3 Sisters.

They already have almost 6000 followers, having posted just four photographs.

Speaking in response to the attention Jare's images have received, Bamuyiwa said: "All I want is for everyone to see Jare's powerful potential.

"I want the photo to speak to her when she has reached her adulthood."

Jare (pictured) was discovered by a Nigerian wedding photographer. Picture: BMB Studio

We previously told how blue-eyed Anastasia Knyazeva was hailed the "most beautiful girl on the earth" thanks to her doll-like Instagram shots.

She's already starred in several advertising campaigns for big name Russian brands, including Chobi Kids, and has an incredible 1.2 million Instagram followers who marvel at her doll-like features.

Jare (far left) with her sisters Jomi, seven, and Jobs, 10. Picture: BMB Studio

Anastasia's social media account is run by her mum Anna, who has been uploading snaps of her adorable daughter since July 2015, when she was just four years old.

The pretty youngster, who is represented by President Kids Management, regularly attracts dozens of admiring comments.

One wrote on one of her photos: "OMG … I think she is the most beautiful girl on the earth!!"

Another posted: "What beautiful eyes."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.