Students visit Parliament for practical politics lessons

YOUTH IN POLITICS: Laidley State High School leaders were treated to a Queensland parliament visit with Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss.

AFTER her first taste of politics, Yasmine (Yaz) Bock is keen for more.

Last month, the Laidley State High School captain joined fellow school leaders James Crosby and Brodie Messenger on a visit to Queensland Parliament with Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss.

The trio sat in on question time, explored the parliamentary precinct and were the first school group to visit the library, which has only been recently opened to the public.

"It was pretty funny watching (the politicians) debate,” said Brodie.

"People were threatened to get kicked out and everything.

"It's kind of like a game, like when one member says something and gets a warning, then the one next to them will stand up and say something to get them a warning, and they'll keep passing it down the line like that.”

While the discussions amused Brodie, Yaz said they inspired her.

"It was amazing,” she said.

"I especially liked seeing the women get up to debate.

"A few teachers have said I should look into politics, because I like to debate and get my point across.

"(The visit) made me think about that, it inspired me.”

The students said talking with Mr Rickuss, who was guide to the Year 12 students and their Deputy Principal Kerrie Sellers, was a helpful step in thinking about their futures.

"He told us that to make a career in politics, we have to become leaders in our communities,” said Yaz.

"You can't just become a politician but you get involved in all the small ways, like in the cricket club or something, and that's how you can be a leader.”

Ms Sellers said she believed the experience to be immensely valuable for the teenagers.

"(These trips) open their eyes and broaden their horizons outside of school,” she said.

"We were lucky enough to see the library as well - the whole thing was a fantastic experience.”

Mr Rickuss said he enjoyed showing the student leaders a "very robust” debate and discussing potential career paths with the bright youngsters.

"I was delighted to meet the young school leaders, who were very interested in gaining a better knowledge of the Parliamentary process, and discussed issues relevant to today's youth,” he said.