Students to make an artistic statement with mural

BLANK SPACE: Artist Emma McLucas with students Heath Tapper and Maddison Agnew in front of one of the mural sites at Lockyer District High School. Lachlan McIvor

STEPPING back through the gates of her old school has been a special experience for Emma McLucas.

Not because former teachers call her by her name instead of yelling it at her, but because she is working to inspire the school's present generation of students through an ambitious art project.

The Gatton artist has returned to Lockyer District High School to teach students new skills.

They will assist Mrs McLucas as she paints street art in three bathrooms as well as constructing a mural on a large outdoor wall.

Students will choose a word that derives from the school's motto of "belong, believe, achieve'' and a select number of their work will form part of the artwork.

"A motto is slammed all the time, it has no meaning any more,” Mrs McLucas said.

"I'd really like them to understand that words still have meaning but it might not be the word that's put in front of you.

"Hopefully they can get some life back into their motto and then the other kids that come to the bathroom might actually feel that as well.”

It is hoped the artwork will reduce vandalism as students take a renewed sense of ownership of their school.

The artwork group will mainly consist of year 10 students working alongside Mrs McLucas on a project pegged to be completed within the next eight weeks.

"They are a very diverse group,” she said.

"We have special needs kids, at-risk teens and then some beautifully technical children as well.

"I want to give back. I think it's really special to give back to the community. I'm so lucky to have so much space.”

The full-time software test analyst's artwork would be familiar to many in town.

Mrs McLucas worked on the mural on the side of the Gatton Real Estate building as part of the First Coat Lockyer project last year, and other pieces can be spotted at Dance Force and jak and Mo Taste Co.

The 29-year-old is excited to be passing on valuable lessons given to her during First Coat.

"I'm just so blessed to have the community behind my art,” she said.

"I'm forever grateful that businesses are giving me some space.''

The project is funded through the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Lockyer Valley Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.