Students' talent showcased at annual community gathering

SUCCESS: The 2019 Faith Fete was a big success on Friday, bringing the community together for a fun filled evening. Dominic Elsome

A CELEBRATION of community took place at Faith Lutheran College on Friday night, at the annual Faith Fete.

Deputy principal Tyson Kenny said the evening had been a great platform for students to show off their talent to the community.

"Our students are our greatest asset, we're just so fortunate to work with them,” Mr Kenny said.

Attendance was possibly the best yet and the school was wrapped with the success of the night.

He said it had been wonderful to see so many families, both from the school and the wider community, come together on the night.

"It's not just for the school, it's for the community,” Mr Kenny said.

There was plenty of rides and hot food on offer for attendees, while students and community groups kept all entertained.