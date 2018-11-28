Menu
This teen’s before and after acne photos.
Fashion & Beauty

Teen’s genius cheap acne-saving products

by Rebecca Sullivan
28th Nov 2018 7:02 AM

The skincare routines of high school students in 2018 are very different from what they used to be.

They don't just rely on a cheap oil-free Neutrogena cleanser and supermarket moisturiser, like we did. They're all over the latest cult, affordable products that are great for keeping breakouts at bay.

Enter high school student Carlos David. Like many teenagers, he has battled with severe acne.

But by sticking studiously to a good skincare regimen, Carlos says he was able to clear up his skin.

He shared all of the cheap products that saved his skin on Instagram. Here is his complex, but relatively inexpensive, routine.

Morning cleanser: Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, $15 from Soko Glam

 

Night cleanser: Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser, $22 from Mecca Maxima

 

Toner: Lumene Klassikko Refreshing Toner, $15 from Amazon, and Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner, $26 from Mecca Maxima

 

Serum: Art Natural Vitamin C Serum, $15 from Amazon

 

Mask: Mario Badescu Whitening Mask, $35 from Mecca Maxima

 

Moisturiser: Elf Daily Hydration Moisturiser, $22 from Adore Beauty

 

Night Moisturiser: Advanced Clinicals Collagen Skin Rescue Lotion, $11 from Amazon

 

Sunscreen: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Clear Face Sunscreen Lotion, $11.90 from Woolworths

Stay glowy, folks.

