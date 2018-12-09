Students ready to dance their way to Disneyland

FAREWELL: Dance Force students performed for family and friends on Wednesday for the last time before heading to Disneyland.

FAREWELL: Dance Force students performed for family and friends on Wednesday for the last time before heading to Disneyland. Dominic Elsome

IT WAS the perfect send off for Dance Force students in Gatton on Wednesday, as students took to the stage one last time before jetting off to Disneyland in Hong Kong.

36 students from the Gatton dance studio will today make the journey to Hong Kong to visit and perform at Disneyland.

The group bid farewell to friends and family on Wednesday night, performing in Gatton Shire Hall and principle Sarah Hoyling said it was a great evening.

"We wanted to show the community what we'd been doing and what the kids are going to be doing over in Hong Kong,” Ms Hoyling said.

The performers were counting down the days to flying out and Ms Hoyling said the trip was a fantastic opportunity for the students.

"Being able to dance, which is what they love to do, in Disneyland... it's a dream,” she said.

The students will dance as pre-parade entertainment at the famous theme park before performing at three other locations during their trip.

She said the trip wouldn't have been possible with out the hard work of a group of parents who began fund-raising for the trip 18 months ago.

The dancers, ranging from age 6 through to 17, have been hard at work for the past six months preparing for their performances.

The training wasn't just memorising routines, and Ms Hoyling said the group would often perform the routine around Lake Apex to get used to the long performance time.

"They have to repeat it over and over for at least 20 mins which is about the amount of time it takes to get through Disneyland,” she said.

"That's a long time to be dancing high energy.”

Ms Hoyling said she was proud of the students for their hard work.