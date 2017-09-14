Students place final touches on Grantham mural

IT'S been almost one year exactly since the rainbow serpent started to appear on Grantham State School's grounds.

Since then, the Aboriginal mythical beast has emerged on the school's drama building, thanks to the help of artist Dan Mackley and a handful of students.

The mural project was facilitated by Libby Brain, who said she was excited to unveil the artwork to the public.

"I'm very proud of our indigenous students and Dan for putting their mark on the school," she said.

"Dan's been incredible working with the kids and it's been a real honour to work with him."

Mr Mackley said was pleased to share his artistry with the students over the mural, which featured animals and colours native to the region.

"I like the appreciation people get out of it," he said.

"They say it's going to last for 15 years or so.

"It's nice to drive past every day and see what you've created."

Watch Grantham's newest mural receive final touches: Indigenous artist Dan Mackley and a small team of Grantham State School students who worked tirelessly on the mural for the last 12 months were stoked to have it completed.

Twelve-year-old Braith Kiehne said he greatly enjoyed working on the mural.

"It's really good because it reminds us about Aboriginal (culture)," he said.

"Not many people get to do (art like this) because we don't have many Aboriginal kids at school."

Ms Brain said all were welcome to see the mural.