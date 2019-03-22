Students learn code to make our world a better place

NEW SKILLS: Lake Clarendon State School students Memphis, Lachlan and Mackenzie are learning coding using Kitsunei robotics kits.

ALONGSIDE lessons on english, maths and history, students at Lake Clarendon are learning to code robots.

Students are learning the advanced skill as part of the school's Strategic Academic Intensive Learning Scheme program.

SAILS academy teacher Liam Roberts said gaining digital literacy at a young age was just as important as other lessons at school for students.

"The earlier the kids are exposed to some form of coding or just forming a capacity of digital literacy, is quite helpful - no matter what learning area you're in,” Mr Roberts said.

"The earlier they learn those skills, then they can transfer them across to all the learning areas.”

The students are learning to code using Kitsunei robotics kits, as part of a collaboration between Lake Clarendon, Gatton State School and Lockyer District High School.

Mr Roberts said the student's were learning using "block-coding”, sections of pre-written code, which can be linked together to create an input and an output.

"Because of the simplified block-coding format, they don't have to spend weeks on end learning the in-and-outs on how to write code itself, they can simply drag and drop the block,” he said.

"In five, to ten minutes we can go from taking a remote control from the TV and a basic motor, to putting it together so the TV control can move the motor and drive the basic motor.”

SAILS academy teacher Liam Roberts said the students took to coding "like ducks to water”. Dominic Elsome

The students were working using the coding and robotics equipment to come up with ways to make improvements in the real world.

"The big question behind what we are doing is how we can use technology to make our world a better place,” Mr Roberts said.

"We're using this advance coding format of robotics to try and come up with inventions to help people in their day-today lives.”

Mr Roberts said the students response to the classes had been incredible.

"They love it. They take to it like a duck to water,” he said.

The three schools will meet up in Term 2 to share their progress and results, and Mr Roberts said the whole class was excited to show off their work.