Students hospitalised by unknown substance

FOUR Lowood State High School teenagers students were taken to Ipswich Hospital on Wednesday after being exposed to an unknown substance at their school.

A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed the four students suffered from facial irritations as a result of the substance and were in stable conditions when they were transported to hospital.

The spokesperson said the safety of staff and students was always highest priority, and the school was investigating the incident.

"The school's Responsible Behaviour Plan sets out very clear standards and expectations, and students are disciplined in line with this plan," the spokesperson said.

"No further details can be provided for student privacy reasons."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service scientific officers were performing tests to determine determine the nature of the substance.