Student's get hopping in Easter bonnet parade

EASTER FUN: Forest Hill Year 1 student, Jake hopped to it in the school's Easter Bonnet Parade last Wednesday. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

TO CELEBRATE Easter, Forest Hill State School hosted its first Easter Bonnet Parade in several years.

Last Wednesday, Forest Hill students from Year One and Prep joined forces with UQ'S Free Range Kids, Gatton and The Little Angels at Forest Hill to show off their Easter bonnet creations to members of the school community.

Following the parade, students and visiting children played games like rob the Easter egg, parachute and egg and spoon race. After the rotations the children came together to sing 'Little Peter Rabbit' and had an Easter egg hunt.

Prep teacher Mrs Leticia De Mey said the parade was a huge success, with several parents and family members joining in with the action.

"Holding special events for the students and inviting the local community is a a great way to showcase the school and display the responsible Behaviour and respect each child has for their learning, each other and the wider community,” she said.

Local Partners