Students follow in their farming families footsteps

ALGEBRA and creative writing was put on the backburner during August as three students from Toogoolawah State High School swapped time in the classroom for work at the Ekka.

Students Nikyla Richardson, Jack Williamson and Olivia Delaforce took out third in the junior judging as group of three, living their agricultural dreams and following in the footsteps of their families.

Grade 10 student Nikyla's grandfather has worked in the cattle industry for the past 60 years, and Nikyla said the event provided life experiences she hoped to use in the future as she pursued a career in the agricultural industry.

After a lengthy break, the school returned to the Ekka show ring, making the wait worth while with three cattle claiming top spots in two different categories.

The cattle are part of the school's foundation heard, which started through a partnership with Mt Brisbane Droughtmaster Stud.

School principal Ross Jardine said working with the cattle prepared the students for a future in the agriculture industry.

ON PARADE: Toogoolawah High students show cattle at the EKKA.

"It's very important in our school because it contributes to pathways and careers or it's a passion or a hobby,” Mr Jardine said.

Dubbed the 'cattle showing kids', the students who work with the cattle make sure they have daily contact with the animals.

"We look forward to it all the time, for us cattle showing kids we go up there every break, we just love working with the cattle,” Nikyla said.

Mt Brisbane Droughtmaster Stud Co-owner Carli McConnel said she was extremely proud of what the young group have achieved.

Ms McConnel, who runs 2,000 head of cattle across 4046 hectares, said showing cattle provided children with vital life lessons.

"It teaches you so many different things, all my children showed cattle or went in young judges, it's great help with public speaking,” she said.

Both parties of the successful partnership plan to keep working together in hope of establishing the school's very own stud.