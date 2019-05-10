Students' enthusiasm keeps local principal motivated

Name: Lisa Noonan.

Occupation:

Teaching principal.

Age: 48.

Marital Status: Married.

How long have you been the principal at Prenzlau SS? Since mid 2012.

What do you like about your role? I get to go to work every day and love what I do.

What achievement are you most proud of? In work - leading a school that I am proud to be principal of. At home - my family.

What are your priorities? Family, happiness and good health.

What would you like to achieve in your role? To have students leave our school at the end of Year 6 as confident, independent and well-round young people who believe they can achieve anything they desire.

What's the best advice you've ever received? To make decisions in life with good intentions and that I cannot please everyone all of the time.

What rules do you live by? Integrity - choosing thoughts and actions based on my values rather than personal gain.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? No.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Marrying my amazing husband and together, raising our two amazing sons.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I would like to see a world free of disease and sickness.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I feel like I am still in my mid 20s when I started teaching because I get to spend time each day with children who have an enthusiasm and curiosity for life... and it is infectious.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? I love to read when I have time, walk my dog and spend time with friends and family.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Living in Malaysia, going to a RAAF school and having a pet monkey.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I actually love gazing out over the hills and paddocks that surround our school - our little piece of paradise.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Take my family on a world trip.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? I admire my mum and the strength she has shown since my father pass- ed. As a professional woman, I admire Michelle Obama - her passion and selflessness.