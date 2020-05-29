Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

HEADSTART: Final year CQU chiropractic student Madison Forster has been completing placements at Plainland’s Coast to Country Chiropractic clinic. Picture: Dominic Elsome

HEADSTART: Final year CQU chiropractic student Madison Forster has been completing placements at Plainland’s Coast to Country Chiropractic clinic. Picture: Dominic Elsome

MADISON Forster was 12 when she first realised she wanted to be a chiropractor.

Now that dream is coming true.

The final year CQ University student has become a familiar face for patients at the Coast to Country clinic at Plainland.

In her fourth year of studies last year, she was required to complete placements at a clinic, and driving past the Plainland clinic one day, she decided to try her luck.

“I stopped in one day … and they were like ‘yep, cool, we’ll sign you up’,” Madison said.

Since her first placements, she’s dropped in often for more training.

The relationship with the team at Coast to Country paid off this year, when COVID-19 forced her university clinic to close.

Clinic owner Matt Sippel said being able to take Madison on for another placement was a “win-win situation”.

“Otherwise she would have been really struggling with the student clinics shut down,” Dr Sippel said.

Originally from Julia Creek, Madison said she always knew she would head back to a rural area once she’d finished her degree.

Clinic co-owner Sharith Sippel said finding a student passionate about rural health was fantastic.

“Traditionally we have struggled to find chiropractic associates to come and join us here,” Dr Sharith said.

“So to have a young person so interested in it … it is just so refreshing.”

And that passion has paid off, with a job offer on the cards once she finishes her degree at the end of the year.

Madison said it was a dream come true.

“It’s taken a lot of stress off. I do not want to stay in the city, I want somewhere where I can keep my horse with me,” she said.

“So yeah, I was quite happy when these guys asked ‘do you want to come work for us?” I said ‘yes, please’.”