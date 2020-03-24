Menu
SAFE SIDE: At least one student has stopped attending school after members from their family were in contact with someone with coronavirus.
Student withdrawn from school after contact with virus

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Mar 2020 9:30 AM

AT LEAST one child from a family in Toogoolawah will be staying home from school after the family came into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

The family told Toogoolawah State School it would be staying home in self-isolation for two weeks after it was confirmed they had been around someone sick with the virus.

Toogoolawah State School posted on its social media to advise parents, and said the children from that family were staying home, in accordance with Queensland Health advice.

"I am writing to advise that a parent has informed the school that members of their family have recently been in contact with a person who has tested positive to COVID-19," the school said.

"We thank the parent for informing us of this situation and their proactive action as we continue to work with health authorities to contain the risks."

Members from the family were told by their doctor there was no need to test for the virus but were told to monitor for symptoms.

The school advised it was remaining open until advised to close by the Education Department.

Toogoolawah State School has been contacted for comment.

