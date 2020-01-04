Student nurse committed to supporting children’s charity

GATTON GEM: Ella Mienert will be representing Australia in the Miss Diamond International finals in April.

GATTON GEM: Ella Mienert will be representing Australia in the Miss Diamond International finals in April.

WHEN she first saw the effect the volunteers had on sick children in hospital, Ella Mienert knew she had to support them.

She saw them passing toys to children crying from needles and saw them playing games with those having broken bones bandaged.

Now she is representing Australia in a pageant and, if she wins, it will have been for Radio Lollipop, not the accolades.

The 20-year-old Gatton nursing student was participating in clinical practice at the Queensland Children’s Hospital when she first observed Radio Lollipop Volunteers.

“They were so good to the kids in the hospital – they provided in-hospital entertainment,” she said.

“When I was on my nursing prac, I saw the volunteers come around and it made the nurses’ job so much easier … The kids would get upset so easily and just having someone to distract them with a toy meant the nurse could do what they had to do.”

She began volunteering with the charity, staying for eight months before deciding wanted to do more.

“I really wanted to keep funding their resources as well to keep buying colouring in books and things like that,” she said.

When the opportunity to run for Miss Diamond arose, Ella jumped at it.

“It’s a bit different from your stereotypical pageant; it’s focused on diversity and celebrating individuality as well,” she said.

“It’s not just about what you look like, it’s about what you’re doing for your community – and that really appealed to me.”

Ella said a contestant’s involvement in their community and willingness to fundraise influenced their chances of being selected.

“This pageant was such a good platform to raise money off,” she said.

“And you just had to apply online and do an online interview.”

Ella was successful and has made it to the final round.

Representing Australia, she will compete against contestants from across the world in the international finals at Parliament House in Brisbane.

The contest will span two days (April 17-18), with finalists meeting one another for the first time and undertaking final contests.

“There are a couple of different categories you enter, like mini-competitions and, at the end of the day, your total will tell you if you’ve won,” she said.

“For the charity competition part, (the judges) are looking at how much money you’ve raised for your charity.”

Like any pageant, outfit is important, too.

“You get to design a charity outfit themed on your charity and they take that into account, as well,” she said.

“So I’m going to make a lollipop dress, which will be fun.”

To support Radio Lollipop click here.

