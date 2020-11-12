Student looks up to mayor for leadership inspiration

Lockyer District State High School student Riley Mitchell participated in the Lockyer Valley Regional Councils shadow the mayor program. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

A NATURAL-born leader who missed out on a captaincy role for year 12 has found an alternate way to develop his skills.

Riley Mitchell, a year 11 student at Lockyer District State High School, unfortunately missed out on the school captain roles for the 2020-2021 year.

But an opportunity to shadow one of the region’s top leaders has turned out to be just as good.

Riley spent Wednesday shadowing Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan, learning not only about her leadership skills, but council operations.

For Riley, someone who aspires to be a leader, it was an eye-opening experience.

“Seeing Tanya talk at the farm workers luncheon was interesting – how she could think of a point to make and wrap it up into a discussion,” Riley said.

“It’s an opportunity, and I’ve learned something.”

An eye opener was a two-hour meeting with the state library, where Riley said it extends beyond borrowing books.

“I really enjoyed learning about it because I don’t know much about library at all,” he said.

A natural leader, Riley is part of the high school’s founding group Rise Above Prejudice.

The group, which consists of about 15 year 11 students, works to shine the light on Prejudice and make people aware its not a stigma or taboo subject.

“When all the riots were happening in America, we were having discussions at school about racism and its prevalence in schools,” Riley said.

“People don’t understand it’s not right, and they make jokes.”

Next year, Riley will commence his year 12 studies and is aiming to study a Bachelor of Advanced Finance and Economics at the University of Queensland.