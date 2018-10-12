Menu
Login
Monash University student Chinmay Naik fought his fail grade over a current affairs journalism assignment in the Supreme Court. Picture: Alex Coppel
Monash University student Chinmay Naik fought his fail grade over a current affairs journalism assignment in the Supreme Court. Picture: Alex Coppel
News

‘Move on’: Student loses court fight over fail

by AAP
12th Oct 2018 11:28 AM

A WANNABE journalist who took a Melbourne university to court over a failed assignment about dogs says he still wants to work in the media.

Monash University student Chinmay Naik failed a video assignment about negative stereotypes around certain dog breeds in 2017 and failed again when it was re-marked.

The 23-year-old wanted a judge to strike the result from his academic record and declare a pass for the project but instead the case was dismissed.

"Life doesn't end here," Mr Naik said outside the Supreme Court on Friday. The student had "good aspirations" and still wanted to pursue a career as a journalist.

"I respect the judgment and we'll see where to go from here"," Mr Naik added.

"Sometimes things don't go your way, doesn't mean that you were wrong."

Justice Melinda Richards dismissed the case and ordered the aspiring journalist pay the university's legal costs, understood to be about $8000.

"I encourage you to move on" Judge Richards said when handing down her decision.

"I understand you will be disappointed by this outcome." It was "not the end of the world" to fail an assignment and she advised the student to take up another subject instead.

The mark can't be undone, the judge added.

Mr Naik had also taken his case to the Victorian Equal Opportunities and Human Rights Commission and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal which deferred any action pending the court outcome.

court bid editors picks fail melbourne university student

Top Stories

    Halo and Danny trained to sniff out water leaks

    Halo and Danny trained to sniff out water leaks

    News The two pups will be put to work after eight months of training.

    • 12th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Car crashes into roundabout

    Car crashes into roundabout

    News The accident occurred just after 11am this morning.

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:41 AM
    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    Man taken to hospital after motorbike fall

    News Paramedics attended the scene

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

    News It will be the third year the popular event has been held.

    Local Partners