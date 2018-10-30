Student athletes' hard work recognised

TOP AWARDS: Emily Stapleton, Chris Mann, Nathan Kleidon and Emily Armitage were named the junior and senior sports persons of the year at last week's awards. INSET: Mason Potter with his junior rugby league award and the Samuel Werth Memorial Trophy. PHOTOS: Contributed

LOCKYER District High School's best athletes gathered last week to celebrate their achievements.

The school community gathered to celebrate an impressive cohort of young athletes.

The main show of the evening came with the presentation of the Senior Male and Female Sports Person of the Year awards, which went to Nathan Kleidon and Emily Armitage.

The junior awards went to Christopher Mann and Emily Stapleton.

Christopher said the gong was a reward for the determination and effort he put in over the year.

"It was great after all that I achieved and all the hard work - it was good to get an award,” he said.

The Year 7 student has had a stellar first year at high school, not only taking out age champion for cross country but was also selected for the Brisbane Broncos Elite Player development team.

Year 8 student and fellow Gatton Hawks league player Mason Potter took out this year's Stuart Werth Memorial Trophy.

The young player was over the moon with the result, which came as a surprise.

"I wasn't expecting it at all,” Mr Potter said.

"(I was) shocked, amazed and happy.”

Mason's award capped off another fantastic year, with the young athlete taking out the junior rugby league trophy and winning age champion in the cross country.

The school also had a very strong showing in representative sports, with Jessica Fedrick and Nathan Kleidon both being called up to represent Queensland at a state level in equestrian and rugby league respectively.

There was also a strong contingent of students representing the Darling Downs in a dozen different sports.

Regional Athletes

AFL: Caleb Back, Michael Donahoe

Athletics: Emily Armitage, Chantelle Brown, Aden Cowdroy, Chayse Hoger and Baden Murray

Athletics (AWD): Mitchell Toohey

Cricket: Kade Martin, Daniel Ost

Cross Country: Emily Armitage

Soccer: Jayden Richardson

Netball: Emily Stapleton, Grace Taylor

Rugby league: Kyha Black, Jessica Fedrick, Natalie Huggins, Nathan Kleidon, Christopher Mann and Courtney Nolan

Softball (open): Lauren O'Dea, Scarlet Poole, Kelsee Walker,Mackenzie Walker

Swimming: Courtney Ilka, Jordan Webster, Caleb Weier

Swimming (AWD): Mitchell Toohey

Triathlon: Mathew Ovenden, Samuel Ovenden