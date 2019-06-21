Struggling board heralds dire future for ambulance station

Aub Kilah is concerned for the future of local ambulance staff as numbers on the committee drop.

THE Gatton Ambulance Station has been acclaimed as one of the best-equipped in Australia.

But, with just four members, fundraising has become a challenge.

During the past 30 years, Aub Kilah has seen numbers dwindle and the age of the average member increase from around 40 to 65.

For something as vital as emergency medical care, the change has him concerned.

"If we don't keep it going, it will fold in time and I wouldn't like to see that happen,” Mr Kilah said.

"For what we are and for the little amount of time involved, it's tremendous value for the community.”

Despite government funding, staff struggle to fund equipment vital to carrying out their work.

Members of the Committee liaise with and work to improve conditions for staff at the Gatton Ambulance Station and congregate for bi-monthly meetings.

"This station is the only one in Queensland that supplies a special kind of scissors the paramedics use,” Mr Kilah said.

"And the only way they can access these things is through our fundraising.”

Without the committee, Mr Kilah said the local ambulance service may struggle.

"There are things the governments don't supply financial support for and we fundraise to fill that gap,” he said.

"Our centre has been acclaimed as one of the best-equipped in Australia and we have a plaque on the wall to prove it.”

Currently the committee is raising funds to be able to provide undercover parking for ambulance staff so their cars are protected during storms.

While the committee used to be thriving, membership has fallen.

"We're trying to get some younger people on board to take over the reins because they will have visions to the future that us older generation don't have,” he said.

"It's possible a lot of people don't realise the committee exists and they probably don't realise the value of our local ambulance committee.”