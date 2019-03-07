Struggles turn into strength for cancer affected women

UNITING women has provided Gatton cancer survivor Barbara Martin with purpose, support and inspiration for more than five years.

Every month, the Lockyer Valley Cancer Support Group president meets with fellow cancer survivors and sufferers to swap stories, provide advice and to offer support to one another.

Mrs Martin said the bonds formed between the women in the Lockyer Valley Cancer Support Group were like no other.

"The group has amazing women,” Mrs Martin said.

While cancer was the cause behind uniting the group, Mrs Martin said members were supported through any hurdle they faced in life.

"Everyone is there to help no matter what the problem is,” she said.

"Members inspire each other with their ability to bounce back.”

Mrs Martin said support groups were vital to people fighting cancer, in remission and those who had been cured of the disease.

"It's very scary when people don't have any support because it's the unknown,” she said.

"When you're in hospital you are so focused on the treatment, but when you finish it you can feel like there's nothing.”

Mrs Martin was cleared from her third bout of cancer two years ago, but she said she still relied on the group's support.

"I still struggle some days,” she said.

The group not only provides emotional support, but also raises money for cancer sufferers in the Lockyer Valley.

"All the money raised stays in the Lockyer Valley to help our community.”

Members meet on the first Thursday of every month at Killing Time with Coffee, anyone affected by cancer is welcome.