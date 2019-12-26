STRUGGLE: Businesses fighting to stay in game in new year

FLAT ECONOMY: Working hard at staying afloat tops the to-do list for members of the Somerset Business Alliance.

After a “flat” outlook for business in 2019, numerous Somerset companies were left with small returns after working hard to stay in the game.

Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells said the Alliance planned to continue working with government in the new year, despite many business owners needing to focus on keeping their livelihoods afloat.

“I think, for a lot of small businesses, we’re working incredibly hard at being good at what we do,” Mr Wells said.

“Time to be doing other things is very limited.”

Despite the limited time, Mr Wells said the Alliance had worked with government during 2019.

“The Alliance does do a lot of work with local government, mostly Somerset,” he said.

“And some with the state government – at more of a policy level.”