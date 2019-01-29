Strong results a boost for swimmers before state titles

BIG WINS: Strong results at the 2019 Australia Day Carnival in Gatton and the Country Championships in Goondiwindi have placed Gatton Swimming Club in a good position leading into states in February.

BIG WINS: Strong results at the 2019 Australia Day Carnival in Gatton and the Country Championships in Goondiwindi have placed Gatton Swimming Club in a good position leading into states in February. Dominic Elsome

SWIMMING: It has been a busy and successful few weeks for the Gatton Swimming Club.

A string of strong results boosted the talented competitors heading into State Sprint Championships in February.

At the weekend, the club hosted its annual Australia Day carnival, with more than 300 swimmers taking advantage of the high level of competition on offer.

The Gatton team put in a strong performance, with a number of new personal bests recorded.

Ashley Nolan recorded a massive 25 second PB in the 14 and over 800m freestyle.

Callum and Jarred Heitzman, Riley Weir, Ben Mills as well as Austin and Chloe Westawell also recorded multiple new PBs.

The stand out for the club was its performance at the Country Championships held in Goondiwindi on Saturday, January 19.

The depth and talent in the Gatton team combined to net the club first place over all - beating out 14 other clubs on the day.

The club also had four of its swimmers crowned age champion on the day.

One of those was Aiden Van Ee, who said the result had been a huge win for the club in such a "hard fought competition”.

"It's fantastic to see so many young swimmers coming through and winning their age champions - it's a hard, competitive field,” Van Ee said.

Harley Coffin, Aryan Pattel, and Shanay Jasch were also crowned age champions.

Aryan Pattel also achieved four new PBs, while Ella Griffiths and Lillian Sattler recorded three new PBs.

Van Ee said what gave the club its edge was their mentality.

"We're very competitive against ourselves, it's an after thought to come first, second or third - it's always better to beat yourself,” he said.

"They all focus on themselves more than they do the actual winning - they always want to improve upon themselves, so they want to get faster and stronger.”

With states on February 16, Van Ee said the team would keep training hard.