REUNION: Current and former members of the Murphys Creek Neighbourhood Centre (from left) Madeline Prior, Shirley Nobes, Alma Traynor, Lorna Pettit, Karen Shum, Dawn Dodt and Eva Randal reunited to witness the opening of the time capsule.
News

Strong hold kept on snippets of past

Dominic Elsome
by
29th May 2018 1:08 PM

THEY build them tough in Murphys Creek - even the time capsules.

After 20 years in the ground, the capsule laid by the Murphys Creek Neighbourhood Centre on the grounds of Jessie's Cottage required some intense negotiations to reveal its secrets on Sunday.

Specialised equipment in the form of a sledge hammer and WD-40 were required, but in the end the capsule was opened.

Buried on May 27, 1998, to celebrate the restoration of Jessie's Cottage, the capsule contained photographs, newspaper articles, coins and letters from school children at the time.

Members of the neighbourhood centre at the time of the burial reunited at the event, and former students who had placed letters in the capsule made the journey back to see the opening.

The centre's Susan Stilgoe said the difficulty in opening the capsule only added to the anticipation.

"The half-hour of suspense and hammering to open the capsule was worth the wait,” Ms Stilgoe said.

"Many of the attendees were past residents of Murphys Creek and were able to catch up with old friends they hadn't seen for many years.

"Everyone present had felt it was a wonderful, uplifting experience.”

Another time capsule will be buried in the coming months.

It will include the original items along with new items that many of the attendees donated - and these will remain buried until 2038.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
jessie's cottage murphys creek time capsule
Gatton Star

