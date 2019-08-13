Strong genetics continue in Ekka show ring

Jane Wolyncevic, of Glencairn Warmblood Stud, at Glencairn, with Glencairn Westminster at the 2019 Ekka.

Jane Wolyncevic, of Glencairn Warmblood Stud, at Glencairn, with Glencairn Westminster at the 2019 Ekka. LMG Photography

THE tradition of bringing home a champion or placing ribbon at the Ekka has continued for Glencairn Warmblood Stud.

At the weekend, Glencairn Westminster and his owner Jane Wolyncevic took out the title of champion warmblood stallion.

But the win was not just an accolade for the six-year-old, but a testament to genetics the Wolyncevic family has bred for the past 40 years.

"Westminster's grand-dam was the first warmblood bred by our stud, and she won the first filly class at the Ekka in the 1980s,” Jane said.

"Last time I competed at the Ekka was with his mum, and she also won a champion ribbon.

"It was really nice (to win), I had a bit of a moment when they were tying the ribbon around his neck.”

With just four shows to his name, Westminster has reined undefeated so far.

Westminster is by the stud's stallion Glencairn Waterdragon, and from a stud mare Glencairn Angelica.

Known as "Blackie” around the stables, he took the Ekka experience in his stride, lapping up pats and smooches at the stalls from the public.

For Jane, it was a tick off the bucket list, having originally planned to exhibit the stallion last year.

"Last year my due date to have my c-section was the day after the warmblood classes, and I thought it might not have been a good idea,” Jane laughed.

"I was so happy just to be here.”

Jane hopes Glencairn Westminster will stand at stud for the first time this season.